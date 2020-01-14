Supreme Court Update: Uche Nwosu Forced To Withdraw Appeal

The issue of candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo state has forced one of the candidates, Uche Nwosu, to withdraw his appeal at the Supreme Court.

Nwosu, who decamped to the Action Alliance (AA) before the election, was said to have also been presented by a faction of the APC as the party’s candidate in the election.

At the resumed hearing of the appeals from Imo State on Tuesday, Nwosu’s counsel, Solomon Umoh (SAN), informed the apex court panel that he has advised his client to withdraw since the apex court had on December 20, disqualified him for laying claim to two political party nominations. “My lordship, the issue has been addressed as to the validity of the APC candidate. It is not possible for APC to have two candidates,” Umoh said.