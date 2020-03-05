Survey reveals 3 per cent Nigerians covered by health insurance

A national demographic survey conducted by the Regime has revealed that only three per cent of Nigerians between ages 15 and 49 are covered by health insurance.

The 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey was implemented by the National Population Commission in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme of the Federal Ministry of Health.

The funding for the 2018 NDHS was provided by the United States Agency for International Development, Global Fund, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United Nations Population Fund and World Health Organisation.

The survey was conducted to provide estimates on fertility levels, marriage, sexual activity, family planning, breastfeeding practices, nutrition, childhood and maternal mortality, maternal and child health, malaria, domestic violence, disability, and female genital mutilation.

The survey is the 6th Demographic and Health Survey conducted in Nigeria since 1990.

While highlighting the coverage distribution of Nigerians with health insurance policy under the age bracket, the survey said both male and female were evenly covered, leaving 97 per cent Nigerians uncovered by any health insurance.

The survey conducted on sanitation in Nigeria households revealed that 25 per cent practice open defecation with 56 per cent of the nation’s households having improved sanitation. It rated sanitation in the rural area poor, with only 39 per cent of households in the rural area having improved sanitation, compared to 74 per cent of households in the urban area.

The survey also revealed that between 1990 and 2018, neonatal mortality rate had only slightly reduced in the country from 42 per cent to 39 per cent.

According to the survey, children will be at a risk of dying due to short spacing between births (less than two years), young girls under 18 years giving birth or women older than 40 years giving birth and having more than four children.

The survey noted that childhood mortality had declined and infant mortality rate reduced from 69 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2013 to 67 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018. Under-five mortality had also reduced from128 deaths per 1,000 live births to132 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The survey warned that childhood mortality was generally higher among children of less educated mothers and those from poorer households.