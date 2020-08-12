Susceptible Nigerians Need Protection From Religious Bigots – CSO

Responding to death sentence issued to one Yahaya Sharif-Aminu by an Upper Sharia Court in Kano, the Human Rights Civil Society Organization (CSO) has disputed the decision, saying it is a contradiction of natural justice.

This revelation was made known in a statement that was signed by Spokesman, CN, Theophilus Abu Agada.

The organization in the statement, described the sentence as appalling and ambivalent to what justice represents, they added that is a breach of the alleged offender’s right and freedom of self expression.

“It is duplicitous on their part to always punish and hold to bear, susceptible Nigerians on issues as magnanimous as this, when they themselves do worst.

“We dispute the death sentence of the court, that is to see Yahaya Sharif-Aminu hanged for using slanderous words against the Holy Prophet, adding that Nigerians should be allowed freedom to self expression, irrespective of their religious beliefs and background”, the statement further read.

“The sentence of the Yahaya is an offence and violation to right and freedom of expression and injustice faced by some Nigerians in undermining situations.

“Yahaya has not committed any crime, at least not against the state, or any individual and at such, dont deserve the penalty that was pronounced on him.

The statement also read, “the arrest contravenes section 38 of our constitution which revealed that everyone is entitled to freedom of thought and conscience, including the change of beliefs and religion.