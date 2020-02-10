Suspected Boko Haram members kill 9 travelers, allegedly abduct many others in Borno

Nine persons were killed and several others abducted after suspected Boko Haram members attacked the vehicle they were travelling in along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in Auno town, Konduga local government area of Borno state, at about 9.50pm on Sunday February 9th.

According to reports, the suspected sect members burnt 17 vehicles and goods worth millions of naira after the attack. A resident, Ba’na Auno who escaped the attack, said the victims were passengers who had stopped over in Auno due to closure of entrance into Maiduguri town at 6pm.

A resident of the community, Modu Babagana, who confirmed the report to DailyTrust, said several women were abducted by the insurgents, while commercial vehicles including eight trucks loaded with goods were burnt along with the consignments.

“They made away with a Hummer bus, a Golf car and J5 bus loaded with women. They also looted houses and shops before setting them ablaze,” Modu explained.

The Nigerian Army is yet to comment on the recent attack.