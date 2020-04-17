Suspected Fraudsters Hack Enugu Governor’s Phone

Enugu State Government has revealed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s phone was hacked by unknown fraudsters.

A statement signed Yesterday, April 16, 2020, by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Nnayelugo Chidi Aroh read that the hackers used the Governor’s phone line to call members of the public.

While stating that plans have been set in motion to apprehend the culprit, members of the public were advised to ignore calls or message coming from the Governor’s line.

Read the full statement below.

“It has come to the knowledge of Enugu State Government that the MTN Cell Phone Line of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State was hacked by unknown fraudsters today, and has been used to call members of the public including Government Officials.

“Enugu State Government hereby informs the members of the public of this unfortunate incident and urges them to disregard any call or message emanating from the said Phone Line.

“The Security Agencies and the Telecom Service Providers have been duly notified and are working round the clock to apprehend the culprits.

“We most sincerely regret any embarrassment or inconvenience that these fraudsters may have caused unsuspecting members of the public.”