Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Francis Onwuachi

Francis Onwuachi, the Vice President of University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Onitsha II Branch has been killed by his abductors.

Onwuachi who is the President General of Omor, a community in Ayamelum Local Government Area, was kidnapped a week ago on his way to his town by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Several attempts to rescue him proved abortive, until he was found dead on Friday night.

The South East of Nigeria has been facing several security threats such as kidnappings, armed robbery, communal crisis, cultism, herdsmen-farmers clashes, the proliferation of arms, political disturbances and the disturbing activities of MOSSOB and the outlawed IPOB groups.