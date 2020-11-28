Suspected Herdersmen Murder Pastor In Ekiti State

By Seun Adeuyi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have murdered a cleric, Rev’d Johnson Oladimeji along Igbara-Odo- Ikere-Ekiti road, in Ikere-Ekiti.

According to the Nation, the cleric was murdered on Friday evening beside the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science, and Technology in the town.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 5 pm when the gunmen, who were hiding in the forest along the road, waylaid his vehicle and shot sporadically at his vehicle in an attempt to stop the driver.

Rev. Oladimeji was said to have been hit by some of the bullets that rained at his vehicle.

“The man was returning from Osun state on Thursday evening and decided to make use of the Igbara-Odo route to Ikere-Ekiti when he was ambushed and shot dead by gunmen in the evening.

“After series of calls to his phone numbers with no response, members of the church decided to start searching for him and he was found dead this evening (Friday) in his car along the road close to the University of Education and Technology in Ikere-Ekiti,” the Nation quoted a source close to the family to have said.

The incident was reported at the Igbara-Odo police station before his corpse was evacuated to the morgue, according to the source.

When contacted, Rev’d Adeyinka Aribasoye, President of Ekiti Baptist Church, confirmed the killing, saying the deceased was killed while returning from Ipetu-Ijesha in Osun.

“The incident is synonymous to a kidnapping case that went wrong, maybe he refused to stop for the abductors thus making them open fire on him.

“The family was already expecting him but when they found out that he was taking too late they began to make series of contacts and search before they found out that he had been killed on the road,” Rev. Aribasoye said.

But, when contacted, ASP Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, denied knowledge of the incident, saying the command was not aware.