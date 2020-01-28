Suspected herdsmen allegedly shoot Nollywood actor dead in Ilorin

Bandits, suspected to be herdsmen, have killed a Nollywood actor, identified as Juwon, along Ogbomoso/Ilorin Expressway.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday morning at Otte area of the Expressway.

It was learnt that the bandits suddenly got into the middle of the road and started shooting sporadically when one of the gunshots killed one of the Nollywood actors.

The deceased, Juwon, was said to be a personal assistant to a popular Yoruba actress, Toyosi Adesanya, who was also on the journey.

The actress confirmed that they were on their way to Ilorin for a movie production when the incident happened.

Adesanya narrated that she escaped by the whiskers.

She called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to ensure security of lives and property.

“We can’t continue like to this. The poor boy’s life was just taken away like that. We can’t continue to be held to ransome by some armed bandits. The FG should come to our aid,” she said.

However, the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed that the incident happened along Ogbomoso/Ilorin Expressway.

He also said the incident involved some actors and actresses going to shoot a film at a location, adding that investigation had commenced on the incident.