Suspected Hoodlums Gun Down Abia Warriors Goalie Charles Tambe In Ibadan

Charles Tambe of Abia Warriors, has been reportedly gunned down by suspected hoodlums in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Abia Warriors, via their Twitter handle confirmed that the Cameroonian shot-stopper was shot on Friday Morning, April 3.

Charles was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. He is currently receiving treatment.

They tweeted:

“Our Goal Keeper Charles Tambe was shot this morning by hoodlums in Ibadan. Tambe is in the hospital at UCH in Ibadan, receiving treatment. Our Club management is following up on the tragedy. We will keep you updated. We advise everyone to be safe at this time.”

https://twitter.com/AbiaWarriors/status/1245996989776625664?s=19