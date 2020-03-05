Suspended APC Charirman, Oshiomhole appeals court ruling

Adams Oshiomhole has appealed the court ruling suspending him as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

TheCable sighted a copy of his application filed before the court of appeal in Abuja on Wednesday, hours after he was suspended.

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court had asked Oshiomhole to step aside following an application of interlocutory injunction filed by one Oluwale Afolabi, seeking his removal of as APC national chairman.

Danlami Senchi, the judge, had said the ruling party’s chairman will remain suspended pending the determination of the suit.

He had also said it was wrong of the APC to have kept Oshiomhole as chairman after he was suspended by his state chapter of the party, in November.

But the former labour leader has now proceeded to the court of appeal to also seek a stay of execution of the judgement.

Among those he joined as defendants are Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, as well as the Department of State Services (DSS).

The police earlier took over the APC headquarters in Abuja, even as the party said it will comply with the court order suspending Oshiomhole.