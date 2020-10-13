SWAT: Nigerians Reject The Creation Of New Team To Absorb Defunct SARS Members

Nigerians have reacted to the Federal Government’s decision to create the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, Team to absorb the defunct members of the the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Trending number one on Twitter, they faulted the creation describing it as another means of arming the people they have tagged as the bad eggs among the police force.

They stressed that they will also intiate a process to end this as well if the government does not completely take out those Crinan elements from the Police Force.

Some of their reactions below;

SWAT = SARS Without Any Training. #EndSWAT — Ovie (@OvieO) October 13, 2020

You didn’t compensate families of killed protesters. You didn’t release all jailed protesters nationwide. You didn’t arrest the killer SARS men.



You didn’t do any of this.

You took the werey SARS unit and disguise am as SWAT.



Sometimes I really wonder how daft our leaders are. — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 13, 2020

Someone said SWAT is Sars With Advanced Tactics😭, we are in trouble#EndSWAT — jerzi (@Jerziiii) October 13, 2020

SARS to SWAT= problem has changed name while problem remains. Or worse. America's SWAT, which Nigeria's shamelessly plagiarizes, suppresses riots with ruthless force. Nigeria's new SWAT may actually be next-level SARS. Nigerians asked for the end of SARS; they got its escalation. — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) October 13, 2020

Why are they changing the username instead of deleting the account?!!!

Nobody asked you to change SARS to SWAT!!! Oga delete it!😡#SarsMustGoNow #SARSMUSTEND #EndSWAT — Crackheadextra (@crackheadXtra) October 13, 2020

From NEPA to PHCN nothing changed, from SARS to SWAT I doubt anything will change.



We need a reform asap!!#SARSMUSTENDNOW — Ahmed Musa (@ahmedmusa_00) October 13, 2020

SARS to SWAT is like Close up to Oral B, nah still toothpaste 🥴



Oga #EndSWAT jor #SARSMUSTENDNOW — LBM™ (@LBMtweet) October 13, 2020

Takes them years before they could End that Menace (SARS) on paper due to protest, but took them 48 hours to establish SWAT with speed of light.



The earlier y’all get it that SARS=SWAT the better it is for all of us.



A premium disguise.



Just Soro Soke now. — Akanni Of Lagos 💡 (@2muchAkanni) October 13, 2020

I now baptize you SARS in the name of the President, the IGP and the Governors. You will now be called SWAT. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) October 13, 2020

So if SWAT sees me with IPhone 12 hope they won’t punch me. You changed their names, did you change their mentality? — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) October 13, 2020