0 comments

#SWAT: Nigerians Reject The Creation Of New Team To Absorb Defunct SARS Members

by on October 13, 2020
 

Nigerians have reacted to the Federal Government’s decision to create the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, Team to absorb the defunct members of the the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Trending number one on Twitter, they faulted the creation describing it as another means of arming the people they have tagged as the bad eggs among the police force.

They stressed that they will also intiate a process to end this as well if the government does not completely take out those Crinan elements from the Police Force.

Some of their reactions below;

READ  Senate rubbishes Categorization of IPoB as a Terror Organization
Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 