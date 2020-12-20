Switzerland Approves Use Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

By Onwuka Gerald

Switzerland has approved the use of Pfizer Inc.’s and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Swissmedic drug regulator in a statement on Saturday, revealed that the data available till date displayed a proportionate high level of potency in all investigated age groups, thereby meeting the safety requirements.

“The amount of protection afforded seven days after the second injection, is above 90% in adults.”

Meanwhile, BioNTech in another statement said Switzerland before now, had signed contracts with the them for the delivery of three million vaccine doses.

BioNTech continued that, “Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines will begin in 2020 and continue throughout 2021″.

Switzerland okayed the vaccines, after the UK and US among others, approved of its usage.

The Swiss government on Friday announced that it will shut restaurants and relax centers, so as to effectively contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Furthermore, on Twitter, Swiss Interior Minister, Alain Berset said vaccinations will commence in days to come.