Switzerland Files Bribery Charge Against Former FIFA Head

Switzerland’s Attorney General office has charged former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke with accepting bribes, several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement, and falsification of documents in connection with the awarding of media rights.

Looking into media rights related corruption at FIFA, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has also filed an indictment against BeIN Media Group chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and a businessman in the sports rights sector.

Both are charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement, while the unnamed businessman also faces bribery charges.