Sylva distances self from ‘attack’ on Odilis’ residence

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has distanced himself from the alleged attack on the house of former River State Governor, Peter Odili, and his wife, Justice Mary.

He stated this in reaction to claims by the Rivers State government that he sponsored thugs to besiege the couple’s house and that he and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, should be held responsible should anything happens to them.

This followed the judgement of a panel of Supreme Court judges led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili which sacked APC’s candidate, David Lyon, as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sylva dismissed the allegations by the government and described them as strange and far from the truth.

He noted that he worked with the couple while Odili was in office, stressing that he would never malign people he looked up to.

“There is no truth in that strange and weighty claim,” the minister said as he took a swipe at the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He added, “Governor Wike should know in what high esteem I hold (former) Governor Peter and Justice Odili whom I have known and worked with long before Governor Wike came into the picture.

“It will not occur to me, under any circumstance, to malign the person and image of people I hold up as role models.”