Synergize To Strengthen Once More The Security Might Of The Nation – Buhari To Security Agencies

Security heads and Defence services in the country, has been recently charged by the President of the Federation, Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen the security might of the country by forming an alliance through unionism, team work, and exchange of strategical ideas and organization.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi represented Buhari at the graduation of the National Defence College in Abuja.

President Buhari stressed that in spite of the continuous waves of challenges made present in the form of insecurity, unemployment and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, that the country remains steadfast and still going forward, adding that the coalition of these agencies will once more solve the security challenges faced in the country.

“We are really at trying times, the only was we can come out of this mischiefs faced is for us to unite at every front and make strong again the Nation”, he said.

He said that lots of efforts has to be put in place, it is time to harness the given potentials the Nation holds, and the only way it can be done is for continuous and well synergistic approach to logistics and security protocols.

“Nigeria should be put first by everyone in the country, we must make a stand, and let go of everything that is threatening to divide us”, President Buhari said.

He stated that every security agency in the country, must now come together and combine their collective might to help strengthen the Nation especially in the area of security. He added by saying that the only way to achieve the set objectives is for them to collaborate at every given fronts.

Speaking on the issue of economic downturn faced by the citizens, he said that more efforts still needs be put in place before poverty can be once and for all eradicated from the country.

“On the issue of corruption, we will ensure that offenders are made to face the full wrath of the law. We are hell bent to stopping corrupt individuals without fear for intimidation”, he added.