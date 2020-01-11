Taiwan re-elects female president for 2nd term with record breaking 8.2m votes

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has secured a second term after sweeping to victory in an election dominated by the island’s relationship with China.

Ms Tsai secured just over 57% of the ballot – a record 8.2m votes – well ahead of her rival Han Kuo-yu.

Ms Tsai opposes closer ties with China, with Mr Han suggesting they would bring economic benefits.

In her victory speech, Ms Tsai told China to abandon its threat to take back the island by force.

Ms Tsai told a news conference: “Taiwan is showing the world how much we cherish our free democratic way of life and how much we cherish our nation.”

China has claimed sovereignty over Taiwan since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. It says Taiwan must eventually be reunited with China, by force if necessary.

Ms Tsai said China should now drop that threat.

“Peace means that China must abandon threats of force against Taiwan,” she said in the capital Taipei.

“I also hope that the Beijing authorities understand that democratic Taiwan, and our democratically elected government, will not concede to threats and intimidation.”