Takahiro Shiraishi Bags Death Sentence Over Serial Murder

By Onwuka Gerald

A court sitting in Japan on Tuesday, sentenced one Takahiro Shiraishi to death for killing and mutilating nine persons, most were people who had posted suicidal thoughts on social media, Twitter precisely.

Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court found Takahiro Shiraishi, who is identified as the ‘Twitter killer,’ guilty of killing, dismembering and storing his victims’ body in his apartment in Zama, close to Tokyo.

Responding, Shiraishi pleaded guilty and continued that he would not appeal the court’s verdict.

Police in 2017, arrested Shiraishi after discovering bodies of eight females and one male in cold-storage cases at his residence.

Investigators meanwhile said Shiraishi approached the victims through Twitter, before proposing offer to assist them with their suicidal wishes.

“He killed the women, which included teenagers, after raping them, he also killed a boyfriend to one of the women as a way of silencing him”, the investigators continued.

Shiraishi’s user name on Twitter is ‘Hangman,’ promising to help his victims die and inviting them to his apartment.

Even as his defense lawyers argued that he assisted the victims’ suicidal wishes, Shiraishi later said he killed the victims without their consent.

During the court ruling, presiding Judge Naokuni Yano revealed that none of the victims agreed to be killed and that Shiraishi was responsible for their deaths.

“Describing the crime as heinous, he said also that it had raised panic and concern in a society where social media is way of life to the people’.