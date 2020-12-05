Take The Lead In Reporting Nigeria’s Story – Lai to Local Media

By Adejumo Enock

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has called on the Nigerian Media to take the lead in reporting Nigeria news stories.



While speaking on Saturday in Oyo State during the Commissioning of an FM station, Lai said,if Nigerian Media take the lead, it will help guard against distortion of facts by foreign media.



Lai said, “I challenge broadcast media in Nigeria to take the lead in telling the Nigerian story…”



“A situation in which foreign broadcast stations arrogate to themselves the power to tell our own story gives room for distortion of facts”.

Futhermore, the Minister added, “A situation in which the local media will rely and quote a foreign broadcast media, for an event that happened in Nigeria, is an anomaly. It has to stop,” he said



While speaking in relation to the #EndSARS Protests, He said, if the Nigeria Media has levelled up to expectations, the CNN would have depended on the Nigeria media to get information about the Protest,