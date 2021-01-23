Talk Show Legend, Larry King Reportedly Dies at 87

By Onwuka Gerald

American talk show legend, Larry King has died of COVID-19 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

Ora Media Company confirmed his death in a statement, saying his funeral arrangements would be announced later.

The statement in part reads, “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King”.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s may thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster”.

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience”.

Continuing, “Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, uncomplicated questions”.

“He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief…”.

“Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family”.

“Funeral services and a memorial service will be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time”. The statement reads.