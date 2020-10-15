Tambuwal Breaks Ranks| Supports #EndSARS #EndSWAT Contrary To Declaration By Northern Governors Position

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has described the recent replacement of the notorious SARS group with heavily disputed SWAT as being “two Sides of Same Coin.”

In a brief but succinct statement on the official Twitter account of the Sokoto Government, Tambuwal, going against the original decision of the Northern Governor’s forum, insists Rule of Law must prevail on violators of Human Rights.

He described the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and its successor Special Weapons and Tactics[SWAT] as being the same thing, with different names.

Two Sides of Same Coin



Insists Rule of Law Must Prevail On Violators of Human Rights

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong had said earlier, that the Forum was against the disbandment of the rogue Police unit despite nationwide protests calling for its scrapping.