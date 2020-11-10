Tambuwal Charges African Lawyers To Push For Democracy And Human Rights Protection In The Continent

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum has told African leaders that this is the time to insist that every State in Africa must be governed according to the wishes of the people and dictates of the Constitution.

The Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Bello Tambuwal challenged the Lawyers to ensure that the right policies are put in place, to engender effective business support, capacity building, imbibe technology and product innovation and access to sufficient financing of small and medium enterprises so as to improve employment generation, enhance productivity, and promote social inclusion.

Tambuwal gave the charge on Tuesday when he delivered a keynote address at the 2020 Virtual Conference organised by the African Bar Association (AfBA) in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Governor who spoke on the theme, “Resetting Africa`s Socio-Economic and Political Agenda in Post Covid-19 Era” said,

“As lawyers, who are trained to promote the rule of law and ensure that the society is governed in accordance with the laws, we have a bounden responsibility to speak out on the side of the people.

“Given the fact that no meaningful progress has been made since, after the political decolonization of the continent,

there is the need for us to reset the agenda to align with the current socio-economic and political realities.

“The new political agenda, in my considered view, should focus on democratisation and human rights.

“The rule of strong men and military dictatorship which was the hallmark of leadership for an exceptionally long time in our continent did not lead to sustainable progress.

“It never advanced the fortunes of our people. Rather, it took us several years back without any meaningful development to show for it.

“The world has moved on with democracy and rule of law especially in this age of globalization. We cannot afford to be left behind.

“This is the time to insist that every State in Africa must be governed according to the wishes of the people and dictates of the Constitution. Democracy promotes political inclusiveness and rule of law.

“We must, therefore, say No to arbitrariness in governance. Given our training as lawyers, we are better positioned to fight against arbitrary exercise of power by elected leaders in the continent”.

Tambuwal added that the conference presents an opportunity for the continent to recommit itself to the path of sustainable development goals adding that African lawyers must strive to make Africa a free a democratic, continent, a just and egalitarian society, and a land full of opportunities for its citizens.

CREDIT: Myke Agunwa