Tambuwal: Corruption fight is for everyone

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has described fighting against corruption in Nigeria as a fight that concerns every responsible citizen of the country.

The governor enjoined Nigerians not to believe only the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or Government alone that can fight corruption, saying all hands must be on deck to kill corruption in the country.

Tambuwal stated this at the Shehu Kangiwa Square in Sokoto shortly after the EFCC programme tagged, “Nigerian youths walk against corruption” held Nationwide.

The governor who was represented by his Chief of staff, Alhaji Mukhtar Maigori, assured EFCC and other relevant agencies fighting corruption that the administration will always support their activities to stamp out corruption in the state.

In his remarks, the zonal head of EFCC in the state, Abdullahi Lawal, disclosed that the commission has recovered nothing less than 900 million naira since it commenced operation in the state in less than two years.

He advised the general public not to hesitate to make use of the opportunity of whistleblowing policy in reporting any genuine information to the Commission.

He assured that his men are ready to go after anyone suspected to be involved in any kind of fraudulent activities in the zone.

Lawal further disclosed that his men are investigating some group of people alleged to be forged UTME results for admission seekers in the University by upgrading their results to meet up with the school requirements.

He urged parents to advised their children not to engage in such practice, saying whoever caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Also speaking, the state coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Philip Enaberue, who led some of his officials and nothing less than 500 Youth corpers in the walk against corruption.

He commended EFCC for organizing such awareness exercise, saying the state chapter of NYSC is always ready to contribute its quota for the total eradication of corruption in Nigeria.

Other speakers include the Provost of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Dr Muhammad Wadata Hakimi, representative of Sokoto State University, State chairman of NURTW, Students Unions, Civil Societies among others.