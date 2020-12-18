Tambuwal Self-Isolates After Contact With COVID-19 Patient

By Seun Adeuyi
Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has gone into isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
This was disclosed in a statement personally signed the governor on Friday.
The statement said the deputy governor will oversee all activities in the state pending the outcome of the COVID-19 result of the governor.
The governor’s precautionary measure comes a day after his counterpart from Plateau State, Simon Lalong, contracted the virus, following a test he and members of his family carried out.
The statement reads,
“I Am In Self-Isolation
“By Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto)
“Following my official trips in the past few days, during which I was in close contact with some personalities, some of whom have tested positive to COVID-19, I have been medically advised to go into self-isolation.
“As a result, I will withdraw from official and physical engagements for the period prescribed by the COVID-19 protocols, with effect from Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
“In my absence, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya (Walin Sokoto), will carry on all official functions as laid down in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“During this period, I will subject myself to the prescribed testing procedure as required by the Sokoto State Task Force on COVID-19, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.
“In due course, I shall avail you all with the outcome.
“Meanwhile, I want to use this medium to urge the good people of our state to adhere and observe all the protocols laid down by the relevant health bodies in the prevention and management of COVID-19.
“I also wish to solicit your usual prayers in these trying times. May Allah continue to bless the good people of Sokoto State and Nigeria.”