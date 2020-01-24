Tambuwal sues for peaceful re-run in Sokoto

Ahead of the January 25 re-run and supplementary elections scheduled to hold in Sokoto state, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to shun violence and exhibit high sense of maturity.

Tambuwal also urged the PDP supporters to come out en masse and vote for PDP candidates in the elections so as to enable the party consolidate its recent gains of clinching two seats at the National Assembly, one each at the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The governor made the call Thursday at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, when he endorsed the party’s candidates for the Sokoto North and South Federal Constituency rerun election and supplementary election for State House of Assembly, in Sokoto North Local Government .

The governor expressed optimism that, the PDP candidates would emerge victorious after the election, noted a statement by Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello.

He used the occasion to thank the people of the state for their fervent prayers for his administration and assured them of his determination to continue providing more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Also speaking at the event, the former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, urged the people in the state to sustain their support and cooperation to the present administration.

He also expressed his appreciation to the people in the state for their overwhelming support to the administration of Gov. Tambuwal.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the PDP candidates for House of Representatives, Abubakar Abdullahi and that of the State House of Assembly supplementary election for Sokoto North II constituency, Hon Arzika Sarki.

The ceremony was witnessed by the state deputy governor, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, the Secretary to the State Governor, SSG, Saidu Umar, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, PDP State Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma and other PDP stalwarts.