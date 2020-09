Some government officials in Tanzania have commissioned a mud house with electricity, according to trending report shared by Instablog9ja on Twitter.

Politics in Africa has become a hub for teasing the continent’s citizens because of how low some of the leaders think.

The politicians commissioned the electrified mud house after thinking that they’ve put in enough work to make it successful.

Responses BREAKINGTIMES gathered on the post showed that many people are shocked.

Read a few below;

Government Officials comission an electrified mud house in Tanzania pic.twitter.com/QdazgL7AHt — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) September 10, 2020

I bin think say nah only here the disease dey oh, i no know say e done reach to that side and In a crazy level pic.twitter.com/DW8pYVJjsF — 🦁LINCOLN 💡41.41% ICON (@CarlLincoln11) September 10, 2020

Nonsense!!! When we go begin commission floating houses or flying car made in Africa? — Awolowo Abiola (@abiola_awolowo) September 10, 2020

And they actually allowed someone take a picture of what is happening — Johnbosco Ibekwe (@JohnboscoIbekwe) September 10, 2020