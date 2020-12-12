Taraba: Abducted Lawmaker, Bashir Regains Freedom

By Onwuka Gerald

Hon. Bashir Muhammed, member representing Ngoroje at the Taraba State House of Assembly who earlier was abducted by unknown gunmen has regained his freedom.

He regained freedom on Friday night.

The lawmaker’s release was confirmed by the Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Taraba State command, DSP David Misar.

Recall that the lawmaker was abducted right after sporadic gun shots were heard around his house located next to the Comprehensive Secondary School in Jalingo.

According to DSP Misar, “We are aware that he has been released and he came back home”.

A family source who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that Muhammed upon his arrival, was admitted at the Federal Medical Center, Jalingo.

The source however refused to state whether Muhammed was released after payment of ransom to the kidnappers or otherwise.

He stated also that the lawmaker returned very sick with a severe cut on his head.

“We are praying continuously for his life because he came back sick, before they took him, he was cut him with a cutlass on his head”, he added.