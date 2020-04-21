Tasha Shares Nude Photos ‘Photoshopped’ By Blackmailer

Controversial former housemate at the just concluded Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality show, Natacha Akide also known as Tacha, on Monday, beat blackmailers to their own game by going online first to share edited nude photos that they tried to use in blackmailing her.

The former reality star shared a photo of her that was photoshopped to make her look naked, which the scammers sent to threaten her with.

While reacting to the photoshopped nudes photos, she expressed shock at the hate and bitterness she has to deal with every day.

She said she woke up to messages from her team drawing her attention to the mail from the blackmailer.

In her words:

“You’re trying to have a good day, you wake up to messages from your team telling you to check your mail, you check your mail only to find this!! I have to deal with evil demeaning DMS every day!!! Every ******* day!” she captioned the photos.

“Talking about “we will publish them?” Publish what? Edited pictures? Publish pictures you edited? And I and my team should feel threatened? Broken heart. The hate I deal with, I pray for strength!!.”

