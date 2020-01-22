Taxation: Cattle dealers in Zamfara tackle Miyetti Allah

Zamfara State Cattle Dealers Association has condemned the activities of the state Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association for imposing levy on cattle dealers who transport their animals to the southern part of the country for sale.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusau on Tuesday, the Chairman of the state Cattle Dealers Association, Alhaji Aminu Garba, said officials of the Miyetti Allah had been harrassing his members by imposing unnecessary levy on them.

Alhaji Aminu said, “We have no business with Miyatti Allah at all. The only thing we have in common is that, they breed cattle while we sell them (cattle). But we belong to different associations. So they cannot collect money from our members as revenue.

“On many occasions, the Miyatti Allah stopped our vehicles going to the south, wanting to impose illegal levy on our members.”

Aminu called on the state government to intervene before the situation went out of control.

He explained that, the cattle dealers association was a registered association just like the Miyatti Allah, adding that the association has been paying its dues to appropriate authorities and relevant bodies.