Tchadian Forces Launch Air Strikes Against B’Haram

The Tchadian troops led by President Idris Deby Itno have launched an airstrike against terrorist group, Boko Haram.

A twitter user, Edward sent in updates on the ‘Op Wrath of Boma’ via his handle.

We recall that President Idriss Deby Itno arrived Nguimi, Niger republic to personally oversee the operation and authorize the assault on the terrorist.

One of the President’s security detail was spotted with Israeli made IWI Galil ACE Assault rifles fitted with metro M-21 optics

Edward @DonKlericuzio tweeted today

“Tchadian forces began their offensive ‘op wrath of Boma’ with fighting at sector 2 and airstrike. President Idriss Dèby Itno had on sunday personally authorized the beginning of the assault & was involved in the battle planning”

“There are 5 sectors of the the battle” Edward said

Video: Tchadian forces began their offensive 'Op Wrath of Boma' with fighting at sector 2 & airstrikes.

President Idriss Dèby Itno had on sunday personally authorised the beginning of the Assault & was involved in the Battle planning.

There are 5 sectors of the Battle.#Tchad pic.twitter.com/jKzgzmIjdc — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) March 30, 2020