Tchad’s Offensive Against Boko Haram: Wake-up Call for Buhari’s Regime

In 2015, the now Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari in his election campaign promised Nigerians to fight the Bokoharam insurgency from ‘the forefront’ and provide modern arms and ammunition.

In a speech at the Chatham House international affairs institute in London, which was broadcasted live online, The now Nigeria Ruler said:

“Our soldiers have neither received the necessary support nor the required incentive to tackle this problem. Let me assure you that if I’m elected president, I vow to change that,” he added.

“We will give them adequate modern arms and ammunition, we will improve intelligence gathering… we will be tough on terrorists and tough on its root causes… in the affected areas.”

“No inch of Nigerian territory will ever be in the hands of the enemy,” the Nigerian ruler said during his campaign days. So the question on our mind is why make promises you cant fulfil?

It is unfortunate to say that the recent occurrences in the regimes fight against Bokoharam terrorists has exposed the Regime’s incompetence when it comes to National security. Let us also not forget the Nigerian General who tried to boost the morale of his soldiers, request for credible intelligence to fight the insurgents, request for more fire power and combat helicopters was recently redeployed from the battle field to a research institute in a time of war.

For those who do not recall who the Major General Gabriel Adeniyi is,

a video was leaked in 2019 of the military commander briefing his superior on the situation of the boko haram crisis, were he stated his superior’s lack of credible intelligence to deal with the terrorists. In that same video, he said that the army needed combat helicopters to end the war but that the helicopters wont be deployed as airforce assets, seeing that airforce assets are for bigger and strategic goals.

“Let me say this, boko haram is not a formidable force

“Please tell them in Abuja not a single town will fall under me, not one” the Major General said

Adeniyi further said that he promised Nigerians when he took over that he will take the fight to the bokoharam terrorist. He acknowledged the support of soldiers, officers and the service headquarters.

We think it is safe to say that the Major General was ready to fight the terrorists and lead Nigerians to victory, but the Service headquaters decided to redeploy him in the middle of a war . Although the Army Service reported that Major General’s redeployment and that of others was a routine exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency. whilst service chiefs who are overdue for retirement remain in position.

Why the Nigerian Ruler is yet to change the long overdue service chiefs is a question on every Nigerians mind. Their service was first extended by two years in 2015 and then renewed again in 2017.

Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff, Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff, have all spent more than 35 years in military service and are due for retirement.

Section 8 of the public service rules stipulates that:

“No officer shall be allowed to remain in service after attaining the retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service whichever is earlier”

The Tchadian army has in 7 days done what the Nigerian Army could not do in these past months. The Tchadian Army lead by the country’s President Deby iddris Itno, who is also the chief of their armed forces has shown the world what leadership and bravery looks like, he led his troops into battle and have come out victorious, fulfilling his promise to his people to be at the ‘forefront ‘.

Let us recall that in January 2019, Isreal and Chad signed a deal, even when the terms of the deal was not stated publicly, it did not stop the world from asking why every country in the world wanted to form an alliance with Isreal. But it is safe to say that Isreal is known to have the best security intelligence and Technology. It is the alliance that has made the Israeli Government support the Tchadian Army by mapping out the entire Lake Chad both artificial and natural islands which aided in the offensive to destroy the terrorists.

This regular reoccurence of electing candidates making promises they cannot fulfil has to stop. If one cannot be at the battle field it is required that every necessary ammunition or combat fire power needed to win a war should be made available to those in the battle field and of course, credible intelligence is key.

The regime is yet to address the Nation on the need to know , the regime is yet to answer our questions. Not even a congratulatory message to the soldiers who are defeating the terrorists in your own country, all we hear are the cheers of the Nigerian soldiers who could not fight due to lack of fire arms and credible intelligence.

This compels us to ask, where is the Nigerian Ruler who is supposed to be the Chief of the Armed Forces Of Nigeria. Who is the Nigerian Government forming alliances with?, Why is the Nigerian ruler not on the battlefield?. Did the Major General’s request for credible intelligence and combat aircraft cause his redeployment?, should we continue to live in fear?. Or should we learn from the Tchadian Government?.