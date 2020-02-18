Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Spreading Fake News On kidnap Of Kaduna Doctor’s Wife And Children

A 34-year old female teacher identified as Grace Ibrahim has been arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police for allegedly spreading false information on the abduction of Dr Philip Ataga’s wife and two children in Kaduna State.

Grace was accused of being responsible for rumours of a policeman being involved in the kidnap of the Kaduna doctor’s family members. She reportedly claimed that one of the children identified a neighbour who is a policeman, as the person that ordered the shooting of their mother.

Upon being paraded at the Force headquarters, the lady apologized and also said she didn’t verify the report before sharing it on social media. She added that she regrets any damage it has caused so far.