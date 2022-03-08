Teachers E-Transfer in Sedhr Punjab to start from March 14

Lahore ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The Punjab government has given good news to the teachers of School Education Department awaiting transfers. Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has said that teachers e-transfers across Punjab will start from March 14.

According to details, provincial education minister Dr Murad Rass has shared a notification issued by Director Public Instruction Punjab Rana Abdul Qayyum on social networking micro-blogging website Twitter.

According to the notification, teachers will be able to apply for the e-transfer online on their SIS app from March 14 to March 25. The SIS application will be re-locked on March 25.

Applications will be examined from March 28 to April 8. And objections and complaints will be dealt with. Transfer orders will be issued to teachers on April 12.

Transfer orders with QR codes will be uploaded to the SIS app. Teachers will take their print out and will leave from their school tab and join the new school tab.

Teachers will also have to change their salary from the Accounts Office during the period given after the e-transfer. It should be noted that teachers have serious reservations about the Punjab government’s transfer policy.

Teachers are of the view that the Punjab government is rationalizing in the name of e-transfers. And due to poor policy, many deserving teachers are deprived of the right to transfer.