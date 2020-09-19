TECH: Facebook To Open New Office In Lagos By 2021

Tech giant Facebook on Friday announced it will be opening an office in Lagos, Nigeria as part of plans to invest in Africa.

“Lagos, Nigeria, September 18, 2020/ — As part of its continued commitment and ongoing investment in Africa, @Facebook today announced it will be opening an office in Lagos, Nigeria – its second office on the African continent.”#InvestNigeria 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) September 18, 2020

The proposed office will be the second in continent, the first office being in South Africa.

Facebook has said the opening is aimed at supporting Sub-Saharan Africa, as the office is expected to become operational in 2021.

The social media groundbreakers say the office will house a team of expert engineers building for the future of Africa and beyond.

Facebook’s office will be home to various teams servicing the continent from across the business, including Sales, Partnerships, Policy, Communications as well as Engineers.

Commenting, Ime Archibong, Facebook’s Head of New Product Experimentation said:

“The opening of our new office in Lagos, Nigeria presents new and exciting opportunities in digital innovations to be developed from the continent and taken to the rest of the world.

All across Africa we’re seeing immense talent in the tech ecosystem, and I’m proud that with the upcoming opening of our new office, we’ll be building products for the future of Africa, and the rest of the world, with Africans at the helm. We look forward to contributing further to the African tech ecosystem.”

Facebook, since the opening of it’s first office in Africa, 2015, has made a number of investments across the continent, aimed at supporting and growing the tech ecosystem, expanding and providing reliable connectivity infrastructures and helping businesses to grow locally, regionally and globally.

“Our new office in Nigeria presents an important milestone which further reinforces our ongoing commitment to the region”, Kojo Boakye, Facebook’s Director of Public Policy, Africa said.

He said the company’s mission is to bring everyone in the world closer together, as well as create new possibilities.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing our new office in Nigeria. Five years on from opening our first office on the continent in Johannesburg, South Africa, we’re continuing to invest in and support local talent, as well as the various communities that use our platforms. The office in Lagos will also be key in helping to expand how we service our clients across the continent.”