Telcos hike calls, data charges as Regime begins 7.5% VAT

Telecoms subscribers have started paying more for calls and data services as the Regime, commenced the implementation of the 7.5 per cent VAT February 01, 2020. The new VAT was increased from five per cent.

Chairman and Head of Operations, respectively of the umbrella body of telecommunication operators, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo and Gbolahan Awonuga, confirmed this in a statement.

The statement was issued to notify the subscribers across all the networks of implementation of the VAT increase effective February 1.

According to ALTON, purchases of telecommunication products and services will be affected by the implementation of the VAT increase.

ALTON said the VAT increase would reflect on the charges of phone calls, text messages and data for internet in Nigeria.

It said: “Further to the assent of the Finance Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, which reviewed the Value Added Tax from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, ALTON wishes to notify consumers that our members will begin applying the new rate on all purchased telecommunication products and services with effect from February 01, 2020.”

ALTON, however, gave the assurance that its members will adhere to tariff transparency and quality service delivery in implementing the VAT increase.

