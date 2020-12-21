Telemed CEO, Describes Death Of UCTH’s Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Nnadi As Shocking

By Onwuka Gerald

Chief Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of (CEO) of Telemed Online Clinic, Dr. Peter Atangwho, @firstdoctor has expressed shock over demise of his late teacher, Dr. Matthias Nnadi, a consultant neurosurgeon in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), who died of acute exacerbation of asthma.

Dr. Antangwho made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

To him, Late Matthias died of acute exacerbation of asthma while he was stuck in heavy traffic with dust & fumes contributing and made it impossible for him to get oxygen.

Continuing, the Telemed boss said the deceased Dr’s wife, after realizing the asthma attack, sent an ambulance to pick up her husband; unfortunately, after the ambulance left the hospital, it took more than 3 hours to arrive to the scene due to bad roads and traffic in Odukpani area in Cross River.

Antangwho said to his very surprise, that even the ambulance that came to resuscitate him, came without oxygen and by time they got to the hospital, he was already dead; lying lifelessly on the stretcher.

His words, “Imagine knowing you’re dying, Imagine knowing what’s killing you, knowing also that you could treat it.Then imagine you can’t do anything about it.Late Dr. Nnadi’s wife in O&G dept just birthed twins after many years of childlessness. They will never see their father again!

“Last night I received a text that Dr. Matthias Nnadi, my med school teacher and a consultant neurosurgeon at UCTH, died of acute exacerbation of asthma. Instantly, tears welled up my eyes”.

Last night I received a text that Dr. Matthias Nnadi, my med school teacher & a consultant neurosurgeon at UCTH, died of acute exacerbation of asthma. Instantly, tears welled up my eyes.



— First Doctor (@firstdoctorr) December 20, 2020