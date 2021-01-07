Telsa, SpaceX Entrepreneur, Elon Musk Becomes World’s Richest Person

By Adejumo Enock

Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur, Elon Musk has been named the richest person in the world.

Musk overtook Jeffrey Preston Bezos, the founder, C.E.O and President of Amazon as the world richest man on Thursday when his net worth crossed $185bn (£136bn).

BBC News reported that the Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur was pushed into the top slot after Tesla’s share price increased on Thursday.

Musk’s electric car company Tesla hits a market value of $700bn (£516bn) for the first time on Wednesday.

The surge in the value of Tesla’s share now makes the car company worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, GM and Ford combined.

