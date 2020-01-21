Tension as gunmen shot four persons in Nasarawa

Suspected gunmen have shot four persons in Abebe community, in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

One of the survivors of the attack, Mr. Vitalis Adam said, “An official of Saint Augustine’s Catholic Church, Mr. Augustine Avertse, and his father, Pa Avertse Akaa’am, Mr. Uwongul John Akodi, and Mr. Monday were shot to death”

Adam said he and one Mr. Friday Gboko escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries but are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Obi.

He alleged that the gunmen might have invaded the community to rob a farmer who had just returned home with a cash of N200,000 after selling some farm produces at the market.

“I think the incident is a sign that another round of crises between farmers and Fulani herders in the southern senatorial zone of the state is about to commence if the authorities are not proactive,” he added.

Also speaking, the President of the Tiv Youth Organisation in Nasarawa state, Comrade Peter Ahemba, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Lafia.

He alleged that the unprovoked attack was a calculated attempt by enemies of peace to cause another round of crisis in the state.

He commended the prompt response of the Chairman of Keana LGA, Adamu Adigizi, security operatives, traditional institutions and other stakeholders.

He called on the Tiv youths to remain calm in the face of the attack. When contacted, Police spokesman in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said the command was yet to be briefed on the incident.