Tension as IGP Orders Withdrawal of all Senior Police Officers From EFCC

Usman Alkali, the Inspector-General of Police has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all senior police officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The IGP in a letter dated April 15, 2021 asking the EFCC chair, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to release all senior officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, and above, attached to the commission.

The letter with reference number, CB: 3380/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.3/547, which was said to have been received with “shock” by the commission, also directed the affected officers to report to Mr Owohunwa by 10a.m. on Wednesday “for further instructions.”

“I write to extend the warmest regards of the Inspector General of Police and to inform the Chairman that the Inspector General of Police has directed the withdrawal of all Senior Police Officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above attached to your agency.

“This decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the Force. You are accordingly requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned Officers who are to collectively report to the undersigned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 1000hrs for further instructions,” the read in part.

The letter further asked the EFCC Boss, to “avail this office (IGP office) the comprehensive nominal roll of all police personnel attached to the EFCC to include their date of transfer and designations in the agency for the purpose of updating our records.”