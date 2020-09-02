Tension Grips Residents As FCTA Commence Weekly Demolition 

House Owners and developers who have illegally erected structures in some areas of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are about to loose their properties as the admistration has announced plans to commence weekly demolition exercise in these areas.



The Director, of Department of Development Control, FCTA, Mukhtar Galadima listed the areas to include Guzape, Asokoro, Katampe Extension districts and National Assembly Quarters, Apo.

Galadima who spoke to journalists during the inspection of the affected site explained that many developers took advantage of the lockdown period to carry out illegal develooments, by either building without approvals or building above approved number of units as well as arbitrary change of landuse.



He revealed that, in carrying out the demolition exercise, the admistration would deal with each contravention based on its uniqueness.



He said, “I can attribute what you are saying to the unfortunate incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because most of these deviations have occurred during this period of lockdown”.

“The authorities would deal with each contravention based on its uniqueness: “And from what I have seen, it is either we condone or we condemn (the contraventions).

“Those we cannot condone, we apply appropriate sanctions -either it is for the payment of contravention charges where it is necessary and as approved by the authority, or where it is not, we remove them (illegal structures) automatically.

“We could also subject such contraventions to certain parameters, including paying for the whole value of that building to government. And for us to do that, we also have to check these parameters in terms of parking adequacy, plot coverage and density of the area.

“At the end of the day, if we find out that these parameters are in agreement, then the developer is surcharged to pay the value of the property put on ground.”

He also sent out a strong warning to public to desist from building any structure in the FCT without first obtaining approvals from relevant authorities.

“The department for developme t contro would catch up with all illegal developers and correct them accordingly.



“This is a continuous exercise. Every Tuesday is dedicated to management sites’ visit, and the essence of the visits is to inspect areas that have peculiar challenges and gather ideas on how to resolve them”, he added