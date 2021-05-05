Tension in Imo Community as Joint Task Force Burns Down House of Suspected IPOB Leader

A joint security task force team caused pandemonium in Umuneke-Nta in Isiala Mbano Local Council of Imo State, by burning down a building suspected to be the family house of a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

According to reports, the security operatives invaded the community, yesterday, in search of Thaddeus Ekechukwu, a suspected leader of IPOB popularly known as ‘Moputu’.

Natives of the area disclosed that the target who is in his late 50s, is married to a police officer and is a father of five grown-up children.

An eyewitness who wishes to remain anonymous said; “The security personnel were fully armed. They drove in over seven security vehicles, including an armoured vehicle. They wore jackets with police boldly written on their back. Also, their vehicles were inscribed with ‘FBI-R’”

The source further said that the security team arrived in the community around 1:00 a.m. and laid ambush around Moputu’s house in attempt to apprehend him.

“But after the long waiting and searching, they couldn’t see him. Some said he disappeared immediately he sensed danger.

“Possibly in anger around 8:00 a.m., the policemen set the family house on fire in the presence of his brothers and other family members.

“The fire also destroyed many property, including a big generator, fridge, brand new motorcycle, among many others.

“Unfortunately, most of these property, including the house, do no belong to Moputu. They belong to his elder brother, who only accommodates him and his family in it.”

“After that, they continually shot in the air and left the community through Amaraku axis. There is no casualty because I think they are only after Moputu.

“The incident has put the people in serious fear because they don’t know if the security operatives will return and what may be their next line of action.”