Terrorism: ISIS, Al-Qaeda Are Planning To Invade Southern Nigeria – US Commander Warns

Commander, United States Special Operation Command, Africa, Dagvin Anderson has issued warning to Nigeria that the terrorist group known as ISIS and Al-Qaeda are currently planning to invade the Southern part of the country.

The Commander during a press briefing, cautioned that presently, Al-Qaeda has already started to make its way into the North-Western part of the country, while adding that the United States will continue divulging information on sensitive issues to Nigeria.

“We are committed to sharing information with Nigeria, and we will continue informing them on the actions taken by the terrorists, adding that the Intel given has been pivotal to the fight against terrorism by the country’s Military force in Borno State and large area of Northwest that Al-Qaeda is making their way into”, he explained.

Our engagement with the Nigerian government becomes important; the information provided to them will enable and give them a head start as to the activities of Boko Haram, ISIS and what other terrorist groups are doing, coupled with Al-Qaeda’s plan of encroaching further into the Southern parts.

Anderson highlighted the defeat ditched to the terrorist in previous years, saying that each time the international relations community thinks they have taken an advanced step in stopping the terrorists and their undermining activities, it turns out not to be so.

“Nigerian government must act now by taking lead position, if the fight against terrorism in Nigeria is expected to provide substantiable results”, he added.