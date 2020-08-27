Terrorism: Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Killing 51 Muslims In New Zealand

Brenton Tarrant has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing 51 Muslims at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand on March 15, 2019.

The sentence will be first of its kind to be handed to a convicted person in entire history of New Zealand.

The culprit was quiet during court sessions, said he had nothing to say and directed lawyer Pip Hall to address the audience on his behalf. He however pleaded guilty to the killings of the worshippers.

The Justice that presided over the case, Cameron Mander while meticulously perusing names of all his victims, explained to Tarrant about the extent of damage caused, while describing his actions as inhumane and lacked sympathy.

91 victims that survived Tarrant’s horror show, all testified in the court as they lambasted, grieved, cursed; while others forgave the culprit for the act committed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed that something like these will be hard to forget, saying further that the earlier people stop mentioning the killers name, the faster it will be forgotten by them.