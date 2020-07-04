Terrorist Attacks: UN Suspends Air Services In The Troubled North-East

Following an attack on its helicopters in Borno, the United Nations, UN, has suspended humanitarian air services in the troubled areas of the Northeast.

A terrorist group had attacked one of its helicopters in Damasak town in Borno on Saturday hitting it with bullets as the terroist tried to attack the town.

UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, in a statment said, “although we are still establishing the facts surrounding the incident, we know that one of the helicopters sustained bullet holes to the body of the aircraft during its approach to Damasak.

“The helicopter was able to turn around and safely return to Maiduguri. Fortunately, the crew members were not hurt, and there were no passengers on board.

“However, recognising the seriousness of the incident, and in consultation with other agencies linked to the UN, I am putting in place, with immediate effect, a pause on United Nations Humanitarian Air Services rotary operations in the northeast, in order to allow us to engage with government partners and conduct new risk assessments for each helicopter location to ensure that we have taken all the possible mitigation measures.

“The suspension is for an initial period of one week, during which we will review the situation”.

“During this period, life-saving medical and security evacuations will be considered on a case-by-case basis with the authorisation of the coordinator”.