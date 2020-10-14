0 comments

Terrorist, Bandits Have Turned Our Villages To War Zones, #SecureNorth, Northern Youths Beg FG

by on October 14, 2020
 

Despite not joining the EndSars protest, Northern Youths have called on the Federal Government to take decisive steps in ending the incessant insecurity caused by armed bandits and terrorists in the Northern part of the country .

According to them the region has turned to an abattoir and they can no longer be silent about it because people can hardly go to their beds at night with their two eyes closed.

Trending on twitter on Wednesday a cross section of Northern in their tweets explained that if the North isn’t secured, other parts of Nigerian is not secured too.

Some reactions from the Northern voices.

READ  Dangote declares 285 truck drivers wanted as 3.5 million tyres disappears
Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 