Terrorist, Bandits Have Turned Our Villages To War Zones, #SecureNorth, Northern Youths Beg FG

Despite not joining the EndSars protest, Northern Youths have called on the Federal Government to take decisive steps in ending the incessant insecurity caused by armed bandits and terrorists in the Northern part of the country .

According to them the region has turned to an abattoir and they can no longer be silent about it because people can hardly go to their beds at night with their two eyes closed.

Trending on twitter on Wednesday a cross section of Northern in their tweets explained that if the North isn’t secured, other parts of Nigerian is not secured too.

Some reactions from the Northern voices.

You think you’re safe?

If North is not secured, Nigeria is not secure.#SecureNorth pic.twitter.com/JwkwM1hxjA — Mustapha Bulama (@Bulamacartoons) October 14, 2020

The killings in our region are long overdue. We have seen the power of social media in the EndSars campaign. It’s time for us to wake up. Let’s join our voices & do this for the sake of humanity. Do it for the innocent lives, The North is Bleeding#SecureNorth #EndInsecurity pic.twitter.com/1ISjrWosfa — Abdool Moh  (@abdool_moh) October 14, 2020

Bandits & terrorists are a major socio-economic phenomenon in the north. They infested the villages, ravaged & sacked fields/farms, pillaged worship grounds & set fire to houses in an orgy of murder, robbery & rapine. When will this stop fgs?#SecureNorth#EndInsecurity #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/TCxCQAlLG4 — Z A N N A H✨ (@__usyy) October 14, 2020

Northerners are being led to slaughter grounds unabated without shepherd to rescue us, It's time for us to seek the change we deserve, we should go out and protest until this in security is resolved.#SecureNorth#EndNorthBanditry pic.twitter.com/tJVfMbGB7m — Women_Advocate🧕🧕🧕 (@hauwa_farouk) October 14, 2020

North is not a grave yard ,In Every seconds , minutes, hour people are been killed in The northern part of Nigeria by BOKO HARAM and BANDITS . All we wants is security, Where is the security you promised during election ? #SecureNorth #EndSWAT . pic.twitter.com/3wwD6zOwR3 — I'm Aboki (@Babangiida1) October 14, 2020

We do not ask for protest on street, we do not ask for confrontation with the authorities, we do not ask for breaking any law and order. All we ask for is join voices with us and call for the #EndNorthBanditryNow and #SecureNorth.



A simple hashtag just to call for an attentions. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 14, 2020

The northern youth need to wake up and see the serious problem they are in… these politicians are keeping them in abject poverty, illiteracy and lack of exposure so they can manipulate them at Will… they need to break the shackles holding them. #SecureNorth #SARSMUSTEND — Eze (@Pellentini) October 14, 2020