Terrorists Still Control Large Territories In Borno – Gov Zulum

By Onwuka Gerald

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has on Sunday, admitted that Boko Haram still exists in various parts of the state and are considered a threat to more than six million inhabitants in the state.

Governor Zulum said the thought of Boko Haram marauding the Sambisa forest and the Lake Chad regions in Borno is worrisome.

Addressing farmers and fishermen after he attended the mass burial of 43 farmer that were executed by insurgents, he said his administration has initiated a security outfit called ‘Agric Ranchers’.

According to him, the newly formed security outfit, comprises of military, paramilitary, local hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The Federal government he said has crucial role to play in ending security challenges plaguing Borno state as well as other parts of the country.

He also suggested that governments of border countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon Republic should work with the Nigerian government in addressing security issues faced in the region.

Gov Zulum condemned in strong terms the repeated killings carried out by armed insurgents in some parts of the state; added that his government will use the Civilian Joint Task Force to consolidate efforts made by security operatives in the fight against insurgency.

“The killings in Koshobe community is depressing and I hate to admit but, Boko Haram sect still exists strongly in many parts of our state”, Governor Zulum added.