Tertiary Education: Come September, LASU Students Will Resume In Batches – Prof. Fagbohun

Following announcement of resumption of tertiary institutions given by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun of Lagos State University (LASU) has said that students of the institution will resume in batches.

VC Fagbohun gave the declarative via an interview conducted on radio.

According to him, the students in 600, 500, and 400 levels of education are expected to resume first before students from other level resumes.

He continued by stating that it is after students in 600 level; 500 level; as well as 400 level; resumes, that students in 300 and 200 level will resume, spend two months before start of their examinations.

The VC took precautionary decision measures that will help prevent the students of the institution from contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus, by saying that 300 level and 200 level education will be divided among the weeks.

“300 level students will receive their lectures on Monday and Wednesdays, while the 200 level students will have theirs on Tuesday and Thursday, adding that the university’s management has developed already protocols that will stop spread of the Coronavirus”, he said.

“The institution has made available taps that will be used for regular washing of hands, added that the students are all expected to resume with face masks.

He further said that the directives given by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has so far been adhered to by the school, as it has even developed a unit that will continuously ensure that safety guidelines are obeyed by everyone.