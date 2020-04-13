“Testicle Pain May Be A Symptom Of #COVID19”

Testicle pain may be a sign of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

Online Doctor, @DrOlufunmilayo, who stated this via Twitter, on Monday cited an instance of a 42-year-old man in USA, who she said went to the hospital due to ‘stabbing pain’ in his testicles.

According to the online doctor, the man was later tested and found to have Coronavirus, adding that over 25 health workers and patients already exposed are now in isolation.

See tweets:

As a matter of fact, the man did NOT have any of the usual common coronavirus symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing.



So healthcare workers didn’t take full precautions- only to get the shock of their lives when tests done two days later confirmed he has Coronavirus. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 13, 2020