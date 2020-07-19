Texas: 85 Infants Test Positive To The COVID-19 Virus

85 infants have recently been confirmed to have tested positive to the Coronavirus in Texas County.

The Nueces County’s Public Health Director, Annete Rodriguez gave confirmation to these at a meeting where the County’s data on the virus was accessed.

He said that It was tragic because the infants, are yet to even celebrate their first birthdays. “Individuals should assist us in stopping further the proliferation of this virus, guidelines from the medical department should be adhere to; instructions like wear a mask, avoid social distancing, and endeavor to stay at home”, he added.

According to him, “The rate of coronavirus casualties in the is recorded at an overwhelming 10,000 cases per day coupled with the recent 85 infants that were diagnosed of having the virus”.

Governor Greg Abbott responding to the high casualty rate of the virus recorded in the county, he issued a disciplinary notice to the citizens, to wear masks anytime they are about going out of their respective homes.

The State in recent weeks, is witnessing an increased rate of individuals testing positive to the virus. To that very regard, everyone both Old and Young have been mandated to wear face masks anytime they are about leaving their homes.