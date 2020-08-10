Texas: Mother Of Three Found Dead, After Ex husband Drags Her Into An SUV

A mother of three Melissa Banda who resides in Texas was found dead over the weekend after her ex husband allegedly shoved her inside an SUV car.

The deceased 37, was forcefully kidnapped on a Thursday by 40-year-old Richard Ford, and the corpse of Banda was later found a day later in Hidalgo County.

The police in McAllen, following her disappearance announced that they were looking for 37-year-old Melissa Banda. Authorities however, said that they earlier saw her last, after her Husband forced her into an SUV.

Banda before her death, had an order of getting protected from Ford, as at June, she tendered accusations against her ex-husband, saying that his decision to call her was a breach against the order of protection.

Banda with her death, left behind three kids who are all girls and aged 6, 10 and 12.