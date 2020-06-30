“Thank You For Refunding 78.9 Billion To Rivers State”– Wike To Presidency

“I wish to, on behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, appreciate and most sincerely, thank you for graciously approving the refund of the sum of N78.9 billion to the Rivers State Government, as cost of execution of Federal Government’s road projects in the State”, Governor Nyesom Wike said on Tuesday.

In a social media statement, the Rivers State Governor said the request for the refund had been met with support, further thanking Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other members of the Federal Executive Council for their quick response.

He said: “Let me also, through you, thank the Vice President, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, as well as other members of the Federal Executive Council, for the support they provided to our request”.

the State. pic.twitter.com/WBBvMtkTme — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) June 30, 2020

Wike further stated:

“Mr. President has by this remarkable and heart warming gesture shown not only your love for the Government and people of Rivers State, but, also, demonstrated expressively that you are, in deed, a President for every State of the Federation and all Nigerians”.

“I assure you that the Rivers State Government is willing and ever ready to cooperate and partner with the Federal Government to advance the

developmental aspirations of Rivers State in particular, and our nation in general”.

“I wish to, therefore, appeal to Mr. President to kindly oblige us with a State visit when invited, to see what we have accomplished for the State and our people with the money.

Once again, thank you, Mr. President, and please, be assured of our profound esteem, as always”.